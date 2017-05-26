Cuppa to raise cancer awareness

TEA, treats and talk of fundraising bubbled over a the Burnett Heads Community Hall yesterday.

About 100 people packed the hall for the annual Cancer Council's Australia Biggest Morning Tea to raise funds for cancer awareness.

Pat Casanovas and Noreen McDowell. Paul Donaldson BUN250517TEA3

The event was one of two large-scale morning teas held in the region, the other at the Woodgate Beach Bowls Club.

The Burnett Heads event has been running for well over 15 years and is supported by the Bundaberg and Coral Coast Uniting Church, as well as like-minded women from the community.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said every cup counted in the fight against cancer.

"In the Wide Bay Burnett region, more than 1630 people are diagnosed with cancer each year - we're ready to show our support for those affected by tea-ing up for the cause,” Ms McMillan said prior to the event.

Pam Croft and Kay Tuck at the morning tea. Paul Donaldson BUN250517TEA4

"Supporting Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is an easy, fun and delicious way that we can work together to help beat cancer.”

While yesterday was the official tea date, morning teas can be held any time throughout May or June.

"This year more than 5500 Queensland hosts gathered in living rooms, community centres, schools and workplaces to host a morning tea and raise more than $2.5 million for cancer research, education and patient support services in 2017,” Ms McMillan said.

Queenslanders can register or find public morning teas to attend at biggestmorningtea.com.au or by calling Cancer Council on 1300 65 65 85.