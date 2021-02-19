A two-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey is in the middle of a court battle with WorkCover Queensland following a horror fall at Eagle Farm.

Star jockey Corey Brown was lucky not to lose the use of his legs when he fell from horse Lord Arthur during the Queensland Derby in June 2019.

Brown, who won the race that stops a nation in 2009 and again in 2017, fractured a vertebrae and suffered broken ribs, sternum, and a punctured lung.

The fall happened when Lord Arthur, who had to be euthanised, broke a leg throwing Brown on to the track.

Two riders Matthew McGillivray and Tommy Berry were suspended for careless riding leading to the fall during the race.

Brown's initial spinal surgery, which involved having eighth screws inserted to stabilise the fracture, led to complications.

As a result his specialist found the jockey's spine was not healing as planned.

Brown's barrister David Cormack on Friday told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that his client's doctor requested more surgery last September, but WorkCover "disagreed with that".

Mr Cormack asked for an "expedited hearing" to appeal Workcover's decision.

"The appellant (Brown) is in significant pain," he said.

It's expected two specialists from each party will give evidence at the hearing.

The damage from Corey Brown’s 2019 fall. File picture

Magistrate Michael Quinn set the hearing date for May 19.

Brown is one of the nation's most outstanding jockeys. He has ridden nearly 2500 winners, including 49 at Group 1 level.

His major wins include two Melbourne Cups on Shocking (2009) and Rekindling (2017), two ATC Australian Derbies on Eremein (2005) and Angel Of Truth (2019), and two Sydney Cups on Mr Prudent (2001) and Polarisation (2017).

Brown has ridden many elite gallopers including More Joyous, Apache Cat, Eremein, Snitzerland, Rain Affair, Tuesday Joy, Unearthly and Rangirangdoo.

Originally published as Cup-winning jockey in WorkCover stoush