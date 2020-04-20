Menu
Richmer Assault, 6, is one of the favourites for today’s Bundy Cup.
Cup to set up the club

Shane Jones
20th Apr 2020 10:21 AM
GREYHOUNDS: “This is the biggest meet in the club’s history.”

Bundaberg Greyhound Club president David Plummer says today’s Bundy Cup will be the biggest ever and complete the clubs transformation.

One trainer today will pocket the most money ever for winning Bundy’s most prestigious cup race for greyhounds — $17,000.

It follows the club going to the TAB last year, with all races going on television.

Now, everyone is reaping the rewards from it.

“The whole town, the whole club is talking about it and the greyhounds, which is great,” Plummer said.

“This is the most prizemoney ever.

“Next year it will jump again by $10,000.”

Plummer, with two dogs in the final, could be the one that lands the big prize.

Takura Tornado finished third in one of the heats last week to qualify, with Richmer Attack finishing second in another.

“Both preparations have been good, both pulled up well,” he said.

“Richmer Attack will be much better for the run, I’d  say about four or five lengths better.

“Takura Tornado just surprises me every week.

“Now he’s had two or three runs at 550m he gets better every time.”

Takura Tornado is one of the outsiders for the race, with Richmer Attack among the strong chances.

Plummer said the race could be won by many of the starters.

“I expect a great race,” he said.

“If we’re honest, I have no doubt it could be between multiple dogs.

“No one can sit there and say they will know who will win.”

Plummer listed Kiewa Rebel, Fernando Tears and Dolcetto Hayze as other chances.

Gin Gin trainer Ron Brooks is looking to win his second Bundy Cup with Kiewa Rebel, who won his heat last week to qualify for the final.

But the draw doesn’t favour him.

“He’s prepared but he’s got a box draw, which he does not have a great record,” he said.

“But it is what it is.

“He’s as good a chance as any but the first 50 to 60m will give you the outcome so hopefully he gets through it.”

Brooks says he has been in 10 cups and finished second a few times to be the ultimate bridesmaid recently in the race.

But he’s just glad the cup is strong and trainers have the chance to race for solid prizemoney.

“This is something we’ve never seen,” Brooks said.

“Kudos to our president David Plummer for what he and others have done to build the club.”

The race will be held at 2.09pm today, with seven other races on during the day.

