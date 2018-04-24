CUP SHOCK: Doon Villa knocks out Buccaneers

Doon Villa players celebrate after their 2-1 FFA Cup win against Wide Bay Buccaneers at Villa Park, Maryborough.

A late Sam Kirk goal has sent Football Queensland Premier League Wide Bay Buccaneers out of the FFA Cup.

Doon Villa entered the knockout competition in the third round, upsetting highly-fancied WBPL rivals The Waves and Brothers Aston Villa in consecutive weeks to set up a date with the region's newest club.

The Buccaneers are yet to win a game, conceding 58 goals in nine FQPL fixtures to date, but supporters felt this was the team's chance to end the poor run of results and find some confidence.

It didn't go to plan.

FFA Cup: Doon Villa v Wide Bay Buccaneers at Villa Park, Maryborough Matthew McInerney

Josh Yates continued his fantastic debut season for the Magpies when he found the net with a spectacular strike about 15 minutes into the contest.

Yates buried it from outside the box, leaving Buccaneers goalkeeper Jason McEwan in all sorts.

Flashy Wide Bay import Ben Wilks levelled the score later in the half, when he capitalised on broken play.

While Wide Bay tried to build a foundation the last pass was left wanting, leaving players frustrated and a dangerous Doon Villa ready to pounce.

Doon Villa coach Joel Nielsen leaves the field after his side's 2-1 FFA Cup win against Wide Bay Buccaneers at Villa Park, Maryborough. Matthew McInerney

The Magpies hit the bar twice from long range - both efforts beat McEwan and missed the net by just centimetres.

Then, as the clock ticked into the final 10 minutes, Kirk was Johnny on the spot as play broke down in the box.

He sent the ball careening into the net, supporters into a frenzy, and eventually his side a 2-1 win and entry to the next round of the FFA Cup.

Players were forced to be separated after the final whistle as words were exchanged, but both clubs played down the incident.

Doon Villa will return to the WBPL this weekend but await a date with the Sunshine Coast's qualifier.

The Buccaneers will have three days to regroup ahead of a tough clash with FQPL top three team Rochedale Rovers at Bundaberg's Martens Oval.