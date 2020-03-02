Cup set to start for the Ladies

Sarah Bretag and Liliarna Smith celebrate the first goal against Bingera. United Park Eagles teammates Taryn Golshewsky, Brooke Harrington and Sophie Zipf join them in the celebrations during last year’s season. The side will be one of the teams to beat in the Cup this year.

FOOTBALL: Bundaberg’s best footballing women officially kick off the new season later tonight.

The Bundaberg Ladies Cup starts at Martens Oval and is the first competition held in Football Wide Bay or Football Bundaberg this year.

This year, more teams will compete in the competition as there are more teams in Division 1 and Division 2.

Last year there were eight, with 10 this year.

The Waves will field three teams with The Waves 1, The Waves Saints and The Waves United.

Bingera and the United Park Eagles will field two teams.

Bingera will field a black and white team and the Eagles will field a green and white team.

UPE are the defending premiers in the competition.

The other teams are Diggers, Bargara and Brothers Aston Villa.

Six teams will have a bye in the first round with four teams in action.

The Waves Saints take on the United Park Eagles Green with The Waves 1 to take on Bingera Black.

The Saints play the Eagles at 6pm tomorrow with The Waves 1 to play Bingera Black at the same time on Wednesday.

The men’s Triple M Cup starts Wednesday.