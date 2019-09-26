Cup moves to Saturday as hosts of matches expands

Danny Moran holds the Spring Cup trophy aloft for the Pythons after the team won it earlier this year.

Danny Moran holds the Spring Cup trophy aloft for the Pythons after the team won it earlier this year.

UNION: For the first time in years, the Spring Cup will have matches all around Wide Bay this season.

The draw has been released for the competition, which will have 15 regular rounds before semi-finals and a grand final.

And for the first time in a while, each club will host two matches this season.

There will be two rounds in Hervey Bay, two hosted by The Waves at The Waves Sports Ground, two hosted by the Bundaberg West Barbarians at Jubilee Park and two hosted by Turtles Brothers at Brothers Sports ­Complex.

But the biggest move is from last year’s premiers, the Bundaberg Pythons, who will host matches at South Kolan.

The club was meant to hold the season opener on October 12 against the Barbarians at 4pm, but that won’t happen due to a booking clash at the oval.

On November 2, however, the Pythons will host The Waves at the ground, and another game is expected to be moved there as well.

All games, minus one round in November, will be held on Saturday.

“With the introduction of the Fraser Coast Mariners and the extra hour travel, Saturday was the logical choice,” Bundaberg Rugby president Luke McCloskey said. “We want to keep the double-headers, so it had to happen.”

McCloskey said by giving all clubs the right to host two games it would better promote the competition.

“We’re trying to grow the game,” he said.

“We’re working towards that and striving towards that.

“In years to come we want a sixth, seventh or even eighth team.”

All other games not hosted by a club will be held at The Waves Sports Ground.

This includes the finals.

The draw is below:

Round 1 — October 12

Bundaberg Pythons v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 4pm at South Kolan (venue TBA)

Turtles Brothers v Fraser Coast Mariners at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: The Waves Falcons

Round 2 — October 19

The Waves Falcons v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 5pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Fraser Coast Mariners v Bundaberg Pythons at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Turtles Brothers

Round 3 — October 26

Fraser Coast Mariners v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 5pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Turtles Brothers v The Waves Falcons at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Bundaberg Pythons

Round 4 — November 2

Bundaberg Pythons v The Waves Falcons at 4pm at South Kolan.

Bundaberg West Barbarians v Turtles Brothers at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Fraser Coast Mariners

Round 5 — November 9

The Waves Falcons v Fraser Coast Mariners at 5pm at Brothers Sports Complex

Bundaberg Pythons v Turtles Brothers at 6.30pm at Brothers Sports Complex

Bye: Bundaberg West Barbarians

Round 6 — November 15 (Friday)

Bundaberg West Barbarians v Bundaberg Pythons at 6.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Fraser Coast Mariners v Turtles Brothers at 8pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: The Waves Falcons

Round 7 — November 23

Bundaberg West Barbarians v The Waves Falcons at 5pm at Hervey Bay

Bundaberg Pythons v Fraser Coast Mariners at 6.30pm at Hervey Bay

Bye: Turtles Brothers

Round 8 — November 30

The Waves Falcons v Bundaberg Pythons at 5.30pm at Jubilee Park

Turtles Brothers v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 7.30pm at Jubilee Park

Bye: Fraser Coast Mariners

Round 9 — December 7

Bundaberg West Barbarians v Fraser Coast Mariners at 5.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

The Waves Falcons v Turtles Brothers at 7pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Bundaberg Pythons

Round 10 — December 14

Turtles Brothers v Bundaberg Pythons at 5.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Fraser Coast Mariners v The Waves Falcons at 7pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Bundaberg West Barbarians





Round 11 — January 11

Bundaberg Pythons v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 5.30pm at Hervey Bay

Fraser Coast Mariners v Turtles Brothers at 7pm at Hervey Bay

Bye: The Waves Falcons

Round 12 — January 18

Fraser Coast Mariners v Bundaberg Pythons at 5.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

The Waves Falcons v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 7pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Bye: Turtles Brothers

Round 13 — January 25

Bundaberg Pythons v The Waves Falcons at 5.30pm at Brothers Sports Complex

Turtles Brothers v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 7pm at Brothers Sports Complex

Bye: Fraser Coast Mariners

Round 14 — February 1

Turtles Brothers v The Waves Falcons at 5.30pm at Jubilee Park

Fraser Coast Mariners v Bundaberg West Barbarians at 7pm at Jubilee Park

Bye: Bundaberg Pythons

Round 15 — February 8

Bundaberg Pythons v Turtles Brothers at 5.30pm at The Waves Sports Ground

The Waves Falcons v Fraser Coast Mariners at 7pm at The Waves Sports Ground

Semis will be held on February 15 at The Waves Sports Ground with the final on February 22 at The Waves Sports Ground.