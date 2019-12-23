Cup joy at last for Brothers in finals

Brothers batsman Ben Howard at Salter Oval earlier this year. He helped the side win the Division 2 NewsMail Cup title.

CRICKET: Brothers might not be able to win any trophies in Division 1 Bundaberg cricket right now, but in other divisions the side is having success.

The Brethren claimed the Division 2 title with a win over Past Highs in the NewsMail Cup final, it’s first this season against the opposition.

Brothers batted first and made 210, with Ben Howard making 103.

Howard made the runs from just 102 deliveries as he provided the side with a strong total.

Past Highs in reply made just 88 as Brothers player Dylan Heycox took 4/27.

He was joined by Brent Smith who took three wickets.

It is the first title for Brothers in more than a decade in Division 2.

In Division 3, Norths/YMCA claimed the title after beating the fancied The Waves in the decider.

The combined side chased down The Waves’ total of 232 with more than two overs to spare and six wickets in hand.

Norths player Julian Bond made 69 runs and was named man of the match for his efforts.

He was joined by Lex Webster who made 50.

It was the first title for Norths since 2016 when they defeated Brothers.

For YMCA it was their first senior title after forming the side with Norths this season.