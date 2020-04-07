Cup history set to be changed

The Waves captain Callum Hillier with Bingera captain Daniel Watson with the Triple M Cup in 2019.

FOOTBALL: It turns out Football Bundaberg’s centenary celebrations of its premier cup competition will need to be moved forward by one year.

The NewsMail, when it sponsored the Cup, called the NewsMail Cup, was given a record from Football Bundaberg listing all the winners from when it believed it started in 1925 to 2010.

It is now called the Triple M Division 1 Cup.

But archives reveal that the competition actually started in 1924 and not 1925.

A story in the Bundaberg Mail, which eventually turned into the NewsMail, reveals on January 8 in 1925 that there will be an annual general meeting for the Bundaberg & District Soccer Association shortly, which will have the 1924 annual report released.

The Bundaberg & District Soccer Association eventually became Football Bundaberg.

The story then reveals exactly what was in the annual report.

It revealed that in 1924 “the charity cup, generously donated by Mr. H. (Harry) Lane, turned out a fiasco, the Natives winning the trophy on forfeit.’’

“It is to be hoped this kind of thing will not happen in the future.’’

Further research shows that on May 30 in 1924, Lane donated a trophy for a knockout cup competition with all profits going to charity.

Now we know that Natives won the first title on forfeit in 1924.

The team went on to win three in a row.

Bingera, who competed in the competition in the early editions, has won the most competitions with 21 after winning last year’s.

Football Bundaberg president Femia Eizema said the records only went from the trophy that went missing a few years ago.

She was surprised the new history had been found but welcomed the news.