Cup exit for Bundy sides as Jets shine

KSS Jets player Liam Previtera embraces Jordan Dowden after Previtera scored to guide the side into the FFA Cup final for Wide Bay. Shane Jones

FOOTBALL: April 24 won't be remembered fondly by Bundaberg sides in the FFA Cup.

Both the United Park Eagles and Brothers Aston Villa fell at the final hurdle in the Wide Bay preliminary rounds, losing to the KSS Jets and Sunbury respectively.

Villa went down 3-0 to Sunbury at the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct with the Eagles falling to the Jets 3-1 at Martens Oval.

The Jets over-ran the Eagles in damp and wet conditions after scores were locked at 1-1 at half time.

Jets striker Liam Previtera scored one of the goals after half time and was joined by Matt Capelo and Jacob Lynch on the scoreboard.

It is the first time the Jets have qualified for the final in the competition.

"It's very exciting, we've got a strong team this year so very proud of the boys,” KSS Jets captain Jarrod Best.

"I think we just lifted our intensity a little bit, we've been working on it at training, we start to slack off towards the end but really put it in this time.”

Best added the side handled the conditions better.

"I think we just got on top of our passing more,” he said.

"Just a bit more control led us to victory.”

UPE captain Jake Davis was bitterly disappointed the side's Cup run has ended.

"We didn't match their intensity and they overpowered us,” he said.

"They had a really good holding midfielder, number six for the club, and the extra man in the midfield did the job tonight.”

The KSS Jets will play Sunbury on May 4 after Blues striker Anthony Mollee scored a double in the win over Brothers Aston Villa.

All sides will now play in the Wide Bay Premier League on Saturday.