Cup debut for Bundy Kangaroo

CALL UP: Felise Kaufusi of Australia passes the ball during a Kangaroos training session last week. Quinn Rooney

THE number 821 could have special meaning for Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi for the rest of his life.

Australian coach Mal Meninga has named fellow Bundaberg product Felise on the bench for his Kangaroos debut this Friday night against France in the rugby league World Cup.

It is the first time in the history of the national team that a Bundaberg player and coach is in the same line-up.

Felise has been named alongside three other debutants, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Tom Trbojevic and Cameron Munster, in a squad that features six changes from the first-up 18-4 win against England on Friday.

If all goes to plan, based on the team numbers of the other first-time players, Felise will become the 821st player to represent his country.

The former Past Brothers junior becomes the first Rum City player in 11 years to play for Australia.

The last was his brother Antonio Kaufusi in 2006, with only Les Kiss and Meninga joining the brothers as Bundaberg players who have represented Australia in the past 40 years.

Felise's Kangaroos selection isn't his first at international level either: the 25-year-old has made three appearances for Tonga since his debut in 2015.

And if Felise impresses against France there could be more opportunities for the new Kangaroo down the line, according to Meninga.

Meninga said he was aiming to give everyone an opportunity during the group games to further prepare the squad for more important games down the line.

"That will give me and the coaching staff a good opportunity to see what all of those players can do and will help to shape our squad for the remainder of the tournament," he told the AAP.

Kaufusi was selected after a break-out year for the Melbourne Storm during which he played every game of the season and helped guide the side to this year's NRL premiership.

He also played the most minutes in the competition for a forward and laid the seventh most tackles.