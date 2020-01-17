Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
STILL OPEN, BUT FLOODING: Photo of the Cunningham Highway closure late last year.
News

CUNNINGHAM HIGHWAY FLOOD: Car over embankment

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6:35: The Cunningham Highway closed due to flash flooding at 6.30pm this evening.

All lanes are blocked from the top of the Gap to Lake Moogerah Rd.

Motorists may divert through Toowoomba.

EARLIER: MOTORISTS planning a weekend trip are advised to exercise caution after a car fell down an embankment at the Main Range near Cunningham's Gap.

The single vehicle incident happened just past the helipad at around 3.30 this afternoon and "may have occurred as a result of the weather", according to a spokesman from the Queensland Police Service.

Prolonged rainfall is flowing onto all four lanes of the Cunningham Highway, requiring the closure of one, flooded eastbound lane.

According to both the Department of Transport and Main Roads and QPS, the highway remains open at this time, though delays are expected.

More to come.

cunningham highway flash flood flooding
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man to be flown to Sunshine Coast after crash

        News About 3pm police and emergency services were called to a traffic crash on the Bruce Highway, at the intersection of Eureka Station Rd.

        How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        premium_icon How much child care costs are soaring in your suburb

        News The new child care subsidy was supposed to take pressure off parents

        Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        premium_icon Former minister lands senior role in Greensill ‘family’

        News SHE was the nation’s first female foreign minister and now Julie Bishop is taking...

        Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        premium_icon Officer suspended amid sexual offence allegations

        News A senior constable has been suspended from the Queensland Police Service.