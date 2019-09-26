Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bargara Cultural Centre
Bargara Cultural Centre
News

Cultural Centre’s future up in air

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
26th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA Progress Association president Iain Sinclair said yesterday he doesn’t mind how long consultations take on the Bargara Cultural Centre and Bargara Service Centre, provided the assets stay in the community.

Very little has been heard about the centres since late May when expressions of interest closed.

However the results of the EOIs are unknown, with Bundaberg Council keeping information relating to the centres confidential.

Mr Sinclair said the Bargara Progress Association did not make any submissions for the direction of the centres, but after fighting hard to get the cultural centre built he did not want to lose that asset.

“Bargara has now taken off in population and we now could lose this,” he said.

Little is known about current plans for the centres and it does not appear that there are plans to sell off the assets at this stage.

It was the opinion of Mr Sinclair that the administration centre could be sold off to raise funds for the cultural centre.

“We do believe thought that if you sold one that the money could be used to revamp the cultural centre,” he said.

The potential for losing the cultural centre is not something Mr Sinclair is pleased about, as “that’s a community asset we fought hard for”.

While he understood there would have been a lot of maintenance on the old office block, he believed it had the potential to be a good administration centre.

“It has to be looked at in a different way,” Mr Sinclair said, but understood it would be difficult to find a group that was willing to take the community centre on-board.

He saw benefits in using potential sales funds from the administration centre to enhance the community centre.

“I don’t mind how long it drags on if the community benefits from the situation,” Mr Sinclair said.

After the work that has been put into getting the centres built and ready, he said it would be a shame to see them go.

Bundaberg council is hopeful more information will be available by the end of the year.

assets bargara admin centre bargara cultural centre bargara service centre community
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BIRD ON A WIRE: Fireys save pigeon on wing and a prayer

    premium_icon BIRD ON A WIRE: Fireys save pigeon on wing and a prayer

    Offbeat BUNDABERG firefighters turned animal rescuers today, but it wasn’t for a cat up a tree.

    Frecklington sees trouble at Paradise

    premium_icon Frecklington sees trouble at Paradise

    News THE opposition leader visited Paradise Dam, before openly objecting on the state...

    Review to be made on dam spillway impact

    premium_icon Review to be made on dam spillway impact

    News The state government has announced an independent review into the impact of...

    Good signs for Bundy schools

    premium_icon Good signs for Bundy schools

    News NEW flashing school zone signs will be installed at three Bundaberg schools.