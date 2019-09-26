Cultural Centre’s future up in air

BARGARA Progress Association president Iain Sinclair said yesterday he doesn’t mind how long consultations take on the Bargara Cultural Centre and Bargara Service Centre, provided the assets stay in the community.

Very little has been heard about the centres since late May when expressions of interest closed.

However the results of the EOIs are unknown, with Bundaberg Council keeping information relating to the centres confidential.

Mr Sinclair said the Bargara Progress Association did not make any submissions for the direction of the centres, but after fighting hard to get the cultural centre built he did not want to lose that asset.

“Bargara has now taken off in population and we now could lose this,” he said.

Little is known about current plans for the centres and it does not appear that there are plans to sell off the assets at this stage.

It was the opinion of Mr Sinclair that the administration centre could be sold off to raise funds for the cultural centre.

“We do believe thought that if you sold one that the money could be used to revamp the cultural centre,” he said.

The potential for losing the cultural centre is not something Mr Sinclair is pleased about, as “that’s a community asset we fought hard for”.

While he understood there would have been a lot of maintenance on the old office block, he believed it had the potential to be a good administration centre.

“It has to be looked at in a different way,” Mr Sinclair said, but understood it would be difficult to find a group that was willing to take the community centre on-board.

He saw benefits in using potential sales funds from the administration centre to enhance the community centre.

“I don’t mind how long it drags on if the community benefits from the situation,” Mr Sinclair said.

After the work that has been put into getting the centres built and ready, he said it would be a shame to see them go.

Bundaberg council is hopeful more information will be available by the end of the year.