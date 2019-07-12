Cultural cafe menu offers flavour sensations

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Friends and food lovers Alexy Joseph, Jaimon Mathew and Deepu Joseph are excited to showcase their menu, featuring coconut crumbed prawns and scallops and curry chicken and rice, with south Indian spices.

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Friends and food lovers Alexy Joseph, Jaimon Mathew and Deepu Joseph are excited to showcase their menu, featuring coconut crumbed prawns and scallops and curry chicken and rice, with south Indian spices. Rhylea Millar

DRIVEN by lifelong friendship and love for food, three Bundaberg locals are serving spicy flavours to Bargara.

Jaimon Mathew, Alexy Joseph and Deepu Joseph recently took over Turtle's Paradise Cafe, Restaurant and Bar, at 100 Hughes Rd.

"This cafe has been operating for a number of years and there's a lot of history behind this place,” Mr Mathew said.

"I believe it was one of the first cafes to ever open in Bargara and our friend bought it because it was struggling and we want to do everything we can to bring its glory back.

"The three of us wanted to build something special together and we have such a solid friendship.

"We all work in the medical industry and decided that this was a perfect opportunity to do something different and the three of us are all so passionate about food.

"There are huge plans in the works to give back to the community and thank retirees for everything they have done for us.

"We don't intend to be millionaires for this and our main goal is to bring the Bargara community together for their love of food.”

The triple threat is originally from Kerala in South India. They're part of there Kerala community of more than 50 families in Bundaberg.

It was important to the friends to honour the taste of their heritage but also provide suitable menu options for everyone.

"We don't want this to be branded as an Indian restaurant because we want it to be a place for everyone and that caters for all tastes,” Mr Joseph said.

"We don't say Indian food, we say south Indian food because we're from the land of spices and so the taste is completely different.

"The three of us will be preparing the south Indian food because it takes eight to 10 hours prep to make a chicken curry.

"This is a lot of hard work and very costly but we don't want to compromise on quality or authenticity.

"There aren't any dishes like ours in Bundaberg.”

The indoor and outdoor spaces cater for all types of events and the case is also a pet-friendly venue.

The cafe is open 8am-3pm Tuesday to Sunday with plans to open the restaurant for dinner, once a liquor licence is approved.