Cuddly nappy-wearing pet catches attention in Ipswich CBD

Jude Hepehi, pictured with Paddy Boy, said her lambs were like children to her. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"THEY are like children, naughty children."

That's how Jude Hepehi describes her four youngsters: Lucy, Elsie May, Paddy Boy and Audrey Pearl.

But they're not children, they're lambs.

And, according to Jude and husband Phill, they make for stellar pets - despite their occasional misbehaviour.

"They cuddle and the minute you take them, they basically think you're their parent," Jude said.

"It's just the best feeling - everyone who cuddles them just wants to keep them."

Audrey Pearl is only three days old and the most recent addition to the Hepehi household.

For all their charms, lambs boast their share of cheekiness.

"They absolutely adore flowers," Jude said.

Being a florist by trade, this proves to be a hurdle.

"When I'm trying to style flowers and deliver them, I can't leave anything unattended for even a second or they'll be into it," she said.

"Paddy's very quick - he will just grab the bunch and run with it

Paddy Boy, who sports a nappy and regularly accompanies Jude into the Ipswich CBD, attracts attention wherever he goes.

"Sometimes my husband will be waiting for me in the car and, when I come back, he asks where I've been," Jude said.

"It's not that I've been talking to people, it's that people have been talking to the lamb."

For Jude, keeping lambs was a lifelong dream but the chance to adopt one came four years ago when the duo helped a farmer perform an emergency cesarean section on a sheep.

"(The woman) had never done it before but she knew she was having twins and said if we didn't go in right away, she would lose the twins and the mother," Jude said.

"One of the twins ended up dying but we took the other into the farmhouse and kept her alive - the next morning I didn't want to leave her."

