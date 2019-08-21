Cuddle Bugs celebrating big birthday

LET the celebrations begin.

Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep owner-directors Nicole James and Andrea Juillerat are proud of how far they have come as they get set to commemorate 10 years of operation this October with a Community Birthday Party and Open Day.

Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep is privately owned by Nicole and Andrea.

Nicole has been working in the industry for more than 20 years and in the past owned a number of businesses.

She was awarded an ASG National Excellence in Teaching Award in July this year to recognise her dedication and contribution to the industry across more than two decades.

Andrea has been working in the childcare and kindergarten sector for 10 years and has been a midwife nurse for more than 25 years.

These two very passionate women, along with the other dedicated staff members, create a warm, friendly, family-focused environment where your child's individual learning is their priority.

As the name suggests, Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep is a specialised pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and pre-prep service.

The centre's specialised programs are based on the developmental areas of learning and the Early Years Learning Framework.

The Cuddle Bugs service is unique in that it offers the highest-quality programs at the forefront of learning, yet is open extended hours like that of a childcare centre, from 6am-6pm weekdays.

Nicole said its programs were designed in a way that allowed for children's ideas, interests and knowledge to be explored, encouraging family input and offering teacher-initiated learning and activities that introduce new ideas and extend and challenge children in a safe, stimulating and routine environment.

"We believe all children come to us with an abundance of prior knowledge and life experiences and recognise the importance of family input,” she said.

"Each child is encouraged to strive to their full potential while being supported in their learning.

"For many children who attend Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep, this is their first experience with education before they reach school.

"Many families are conscious of the high demands on children at school and feel the importance of early childhood education as we do.

"Starting formal schooling is an important milestone in any child's life and a collaborative and supportive approach makes this transition much smoother for children and their families.

"This is why here at Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep we work closely with local schools in our Transition to School Program we run for our pre-prep children and their families.

"One of the goals of this program is ensuring children are equipped with the fundamental skills to cope within a school environment.”

It is easy to see why Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep was nominated for the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence award in 2016 and 2019, the HESTA Childcare Awards in 2019 and why Nicole received her ASG National Excellence in Teaching Award just last month.

Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep also holds an "exceeding” National Quality Standards rating in all seven areas and has always achieved exceptional quality care and education.