Cucumber virus results due next week, growers told

RESULTS from diagnostic testing of a suspected case of a cucumber virus in the region should be available early next week.

Biosecurity Queensland staff today met with growers to discuss the consequences if the presence of cucumber green mottle mosaic virus is confirmed.

Bundy Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said about 60-65 attended, including growers and representatives from companies in the agriculture sector.

"It was quite a good turn-out,” Mrs Grima said.

"Everyone was interested to know what it means.”

The virus, which is not harmful to humans but ruins production, affects the entire cucurbit family: cucumbers, melons, pumpkins, squash and zucchini.

Mrs Grima said the Biosecurity Queenslanders officers encouraged people remain alert and to focus on on-farm quarantine ahead of the test results.

"Your own on-farm quarantine is your best bet to keep disease out,” she said.

Measures to reduce risk include washing footwear and vehicles, not allowing people on to farms unnecessarily and separating packaging and processing operations from growing operations where possible.

Biosecurity Queensland officers will be back in the region next week, hopefully with the test results but also to monitor farms for viruses more generally.

The monitoring is part of ongoing surveillance of farms for biosecurity threats.

Bundaberg had been scheduled for the monitoring later in the year but it was brought forward following the discovery of the suspected case of the virus in a greenhouse at a farm this week.

She said the virus, while devastating, could be easily contained if its presence was confirmed.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, the Australian Melon Association and other industry groups will keep growers up to date as the issue develops.