Lisa Sheridan, who was engaged to Ron Livingston, has been found dead at 44
Lisa Sheridan, who was engaged to Ron Livingston, has been found dead at 44
CSI actress died of ‘chronic alcoholism’

by Jessica Napoli
13th May 2019 9:44 AM

LISA Sheridan passed away earlier this year, and her tragic cause of death has finally been revealed.

The former "Halt and Catch Fire" and "CSI" actress, who was 44 when she died on February 25, succumbed to "complications of chronic alcoholism".

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed to People that the manner was "natural" and authorities are not considering her death a suicide as previously rumoured.

In the autopsy report, which was obtained by Radar Online, it's stated that Sheridan had a "reported history of benzodiazepine abuse," which is the abuse of prescriptions pills used for issues with anxiety and insomnia, per a definition by the Mayo Clinic.

Sheridan also suffered a "remote brain injury" due to a fall, had "hyperinflated" lungs and, a cyst on her right ovary.

Lisa Sheridan was 44 when died from her ‘chronic alcoholism’.
Sheridan suffered a remote brain injury from a fall at the time of her death. Picture: Page Six
Sheridan's manager, Mitch Clem, confirmed her death at the time.

"We all loved Lisa very much and are devastated by the loss we all feel," he said.

"She passed away Monday morning, at home, in her apartment in New Orleans. We are waiting for a coroners report on cause of death," he told Fox News.

If you or someone you know is affected by alcohol addiction, see Reach Out for support.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

