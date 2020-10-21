Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WHO WILL WIN? Ladbrokes has released its odds for the election.
WHO WILL WIN? Ladbrokes has released its odds for the election.
News

CRYSTAL BALL: Betting odds in the lead-up to election

Crystal Jones
21st Oct 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE betting odds for Bundaberg and Burnett are in.

And they are currently in favour of David Batt and Stephen Bennett holding onto their seats.

Mr Batt winning Bundaberg for the LNP is paying $1.45, while Labor is at $2.40.

Ian Zunker, running for the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party, has odds of $67.

In Burnett, Incumbent Stephen Bennett is set to sail into a win, if the odds are right.

Mr Bennett scoring a win is paying just $1.05 to an $8 win for Labor.

Katter’s Australian Party is paying $51, while the odds for the Informed Medical Options Party sit at $91.

As for who will take the state, there’s been a little back-and-forth.

Labor looks likely to settle back into a win, paying $1.35 to the LNP’s $2.90.

But a spokesman for online betting website Ladbrokes said it hadn’t been that way from the start.

“When we opened, the LNP were narrow favourites,” he said.

“In the last 20 hours, there’s been a big swing towards Labor who are now dominating.”

The spokesman said it would be a shock if Bundaberg or Burnett didn’t stay put with their current members.

“We’d be surprised if they go the other way,” he said.

state election 2020
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigating break-in at Walker St business

        Premium Content Police investigating break-in at Walker St business

        News Police are investigating the matter and urge anyone with information to contact them.

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court appearances today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

        DON’T MISS IT: Watch the Burnett election debate today

        News Burnett voters will get to see for themselves their local candidates in action.