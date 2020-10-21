CRYSTAL BALL: Betting odds in the lead-up to election

WHO WILL WIN? Ladbrokes has released its odds for the election.

THE betting odds for Bundaberg and Burnett are in.

And they are currently in favour of David Batt and Stephen Bennett holding onto their seats.

Mr Batt winning Bundaberg for the LNP is paying $1.45, while Labor is at $2.40.

Ian Zunker, running for the Legalise Cannabis Queensland Party, has odds of $67.

In Burnett, Incumbent Stephen Bennett is set to sail into a win, if the odds are right.

Mr Bennett scoring a win is paying just $1.05 to an $8 win for Labor.

Katter’s Australian Party is paying $51, while the odds for the Informed Medical Options Party sit at $91.

As for who will take the state, there’s been a little back-and-forth.

Labor looks likely to settle back into a win, paying $1.35 to the LNP’s $2.90.

But a spokesman for online betting website Ladbrokes said it hadn’t been that way from the start.

“When we opened, the LNP were narrow favourites,” he said.

“In the last 20 hours, there’s been a big swing towards Labor who are now dominating.”

The spokesman said it would be a shock if Bundaberg or Burnett didn’t stay put with their current members.

“We’d be surprised if they go the other way,” he said.