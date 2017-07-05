Crush reports: Bundaberg and Isis, July 4

BUNDABERG

BINGERA mill got off to a good season start on Monday, June 26 crushing 34,544 tonnes for the week with a CCS average of 12.49 units.

Millaquin crushed 43,056 tonnes for week 2 with an average CCS of 12.46.

This brings the total crushed at both mills for the season so far to116,061 tonnes.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer, Gavin Lerch said variety KQ228A dominated supply accounting for close to 45% of the cane crushed with an average CCS of 12.53 units.

"The CCS results for KQ228A seem to be slightly lower than the six year average by at least half a unit. This is probably due to the current weather conditions,” he said.

Q240A accounted for 19% of supply and the highest variety average of 12.92 units. Q240A also recorded the highest individual CCS of 15.90 units, in the Bingera area. Q208A (13% of supply) had an average CCS of 12.30 units.

ISIS

The 2017 crushing season started on Monday June 26 at the Isis Mill.

The normal settling in issues were encountered and the mill processed 30,666.76 tonnes of cane through the rollers to 07am on Friday June 30.

The crop estimate is for 1,250,000 tonnes of cane to be available for harvest.

Weekly CCS reached 12.07 units. This is down 0.79 units of CCS when compared to the 2016 season results for the first week which were of 12.86 units.

CEO John Gorringe said the late growth of the crop following Cyclone Debbie and the mild winter had slowed the ripening of the crop.

He said the early maturing variety KQ228 made up 55.17% of the cane supply for week one, with 16,919 tonnes processed for a weekly average 12.23 units of CCS.

The highest individual CCS was recorded for the variety KQ228/2R supplied by a Goodwood Rd grower who recorded 14.33 units of CCS.

The Isis Clean Team combined with Sugar Research Australia to deliver preseason workshops to approximately 50 harvester drivers in the week prior to the crush.

While at Isis Mill, SRA met with harvester owners along with members of their harvesting groups to prepare for further trial work focused on harvesting best management practice which will commence from July 17 across the Isis Mill cane supply region.

"Crushing at the mill happens 24 hours per day, seven days a week and are expected to continue until mid-November,” Mr Gorringe said.

"Motorist and members of the community are reminded to keep a look out for cane harvesting machinery, locomotives and road transport vehicles which are now active across the regions rail and road networks.”