23°
News

Crush report: Welcome rain gets in the way for Bundy, Isis

19th Jul 2017 12:22 PM
The graph above reflects CSS trends in the Bundaberg crush season so far.
The graph above reflects CSS trends in the Bundaberg crush season so far.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG

BUNDABERG Sugar mills processed a total of 73,502 tonnes of cane for the week ending July 15, bringing the total crushed for the season so far to 267,606 tonnes.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Gavin Lerch said the rain that fell across the supply area during the week interrupted supply and resulted in lost time at both factories.

Mr Lerch said the region's weekly average CCS increased from 12.71 to 12.91, bringing the season to date average CCS to 12.65.

Accounting for 28% of supply for the week is variety Q240A OR. This variety ticked all the boxes with the highest weekly average CCS of 13.74 units and once again the highest individual CCS result of 15.90 units. KQ228A (36% of supply) had a CCS average of 12.79 units. The CCS results for this variety are around 0.5 units below the 5 year average, most probably due to the weather. Variety Q208A (14% of supply) had a CCS average of 12.61 units.

Mr Lerch said a new variety on the horizon to watch is Q252A.

"Early CCS results of this variety are looking very promising. For the season so far, just over 1,000 tonnes have been crushed at Millaquin and the CCS results of the 21 samples are showing above mill average.

"The majority of the Q252A supplied to date has been Autumn plant achieving two units above mill average as explained in the graph,” Mr Lerch said.

ISIS

HARVESTING operations ground to a halt after a band of showers and patchy rain passed through the region on Sunday night July 9.

Rainfall was patchy with many gauges recording less than 2mm. The highest recording for Sunday night was 12mm at Alfs Rd near the Gregory River and at Garrowen Rd, Redridge.

This brief stoppage impacted cane supply on Monday morning with around four hours of production time lost due to sticky conditions in the paddocks.

Further showers developed late in the day on Monday July 10 and continued till daylight on Tuesday morning with 48 hour rainfall totals ranging between 6 mm and 20 mm across the Isis Mill cane supply region.

The welcome rain meant a total of 24 hours and 37 minutes of processing time was lost due to the two rain events on July 9 and 10.

Mill personnel took the opportunity to undertake some maintenance during this period. Crushing resumed on Wednesday morning.

The Isis Mill processed 56,779 tonnes of cane for week three of the 2017 crushing season. The mill has processed 157,440 tonnes of cane this year to date. Currently 94.41% of the cane harvested has been green with only small quantities of cane burnt before harvest.

Weekly CCS remained static at 12.46 units which was also the average for week two. Year to date CCS rose to 12.38.

The early maturing variety KQ228 continues to dominate cane supply making up 36.67% of total supply, and 20,820 tonnes supplied at a mill average CCS of 12.49.

Q240 is also being supplied in large quantities with 25.64% or 14,560 tonnes supplied this week for a mill average CCS of 12.65.

The highest individual CCS came from a Kolan Flats grower who supplied Q183 AP at 15.05. Cane quality parameters for week three: Fibre at 15.14% and Ash at 1.72%. Harvesting contractors and growers are participating in trials this week aimed at improving cane quality. Growers are encouraged to attend.

- John Gorringe

Topics:  bingera mill bundaberg sugar cane crush isis central mill millaquin mill

Get a load of this: first gypsum arrives for Knauf

Get a load of this: first gypsum arrives for Knauf

JUST before 5 o'clock this morning, when most of us were tucked up in bed, Justin Weiers was wide awake with excitement.

Craving for chicken schnitty lands man in court

CHICKEN DINNER: Russell Haack ate the chicken schnitzel in the store and left without paying.

Man pleads guilty to stealing from shop

Plan for East Bundaberg revamp needs government support

The council seeks to revamp East Bundaberg.

Council seeks $2.6M in federal funding

Sale report: Feeder steers top 327c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Lance Whitaker with a pen of santa gertrudis steers on account of AG and MF Isler, Theodore. The steers sold for 323.2c/kg or $1520/head.

Meatworks and Store Sale on Monday, July 10

Local Partners

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

AFTER a day at the NewsMail office it was time to hang up the reporter hat and pop on my firefighter helmet.

Three weed killers in arsenal for Baldwin Swamp

SWAMPED: Bundaberg Regional Council says the weed situation at Baldwin Swamp is under control.

Botanic Garden incident unlikely at Baldwin Swamp

State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

Best players over 30 in region

Bunnings to open in coming months, hiring 180 staff

Bunnings has announced it will bring a warehouse to the Lockyer Valley.

Work on the $43 million Bunnings Warehouse is progressing as planned

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 Offers Over...

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

BE SUPER QUICK - 12m x 7m SHED and ABSOLUTELY IMMACULATE

191 Targo Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 4 $229,500

With fantastic street appeal plus plenty of character and charm and not to mention a huge 12 x 7m high clearance shed, this is certainly one property that will...

GREAT VALUE 3 BEDROOM RETURNING $270 P/W ON 1012m2 BLOCK

16 Marks Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 1 1 $175,000

With 3 great size bedrooms, separate dining and lounge areas, 1,012m2 allotment, concrete stumps, good roof and guttering plus aluminum windows throughout, this...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.