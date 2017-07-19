Crush report: Welcome rain gets in the way for Bundy, Isis

The graph above reflects CSS trends in the Bundaberg crush season so far.

BUNDABERG

BUNDABERG Sugar mills processed a total of 73,502 tonnes of cane for the week ending July 15, bringing the total crushed for the season so far to 267,606 tonnes.

Bundaberg Sugar grower services officer Gavin Lerch said the rain that fell across the supply area during the week interrupted supply and resulted in lost time at both factories.

Mr Lerch said the region's weekly average CCS increased from 12.71 to 12.91, bringing the season to date average CCS to 12.65.

Accounting for 28% of supply for the week is variety Q240A OR. This variety ticked all the boxes with the highest weekly average CCS of 13.74 units and once again the highest individual CCS result of 15.90 units. KQ228A (36% of supply) had a CCS average of 12.79 units. The CCS results for this variety are around 0.5 units below the 5 year average, most probably due to the weather. Variety Q208A (14% of supply) had a CCS average of 12.61 units.

Mr Lerch said a new variety on the horizon to watch is Q252A.

"Early CCS results of this variety are looking very promising. For the season so far, just over 1,000 tonnes have been crushed at Millaquin and the CCS results of the 21 samples are showing above mill average.

"The majority of the Q252A supplied to date has been Autumn plant achieving two units above mill average as explained in the graph,” Mr Lerch said.

ISIS

HARVESTING operations ground to a halt after a band of showers and patchy rain passed through the region on Sunday night July 9.

Rainfall was patchy with many gauges recording less than 2mm. The highest recording for Sunday night was 12mm at Alfs Rd near the Gregory River and at Garrowen Rd, Redridge.

This brief stoppage impacted cane supply on Monday morning with around four hours of production time lost due to sticky conditions in the paddocks.

Further showers developed late in the day on Monday July 10 and continued till daylight on Tuesday morning with 48 hour rainfall totals ranging between 6 mm and 20 mm across the Isis Mill cane supply region.

The welcome rain meant a total of 24 hours and 37 minutes of processing time was lost due to the two rain events on July 9 and 10.

Mill personnel took the opportunity to undertake some maintenance during this period. Crushing resumed on Wednesday morning.

The Isis Mill processed 56,779 tonnes of cane for week three of the 2017 crushing season. The mill has processed 157,440 tonnes of cane this year to date. Currently 94.41% of the cane harvested has been green with only small quantities of cane burnt before harvest.

Weekly CCS remained static at 12.46 units which was also the average for week two. Year to date CCS rose to 12.38.

The early maturing variety KQ228 continues to dominate cane supply making up 36.67% of total supply, and 20,820 tonnes supplied at a mill average CCS of 12.49.

Q240 is also being supplied in large quantities with 25.64% or 14,560 tonnes supplied this week for a mill average CCS of 12.65.

The highest individual CCS came from a Kolan Flats grower who supplied Q183 AP at 15.05. Cane quality parameters for week three: Fibre at 15.14% and Ash at 1.72%. Harvesting contractors and growers are participating in trials this week aimed at improving cane quality. Growers are encouraged to attend.

- John Gorringe