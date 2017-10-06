Crush puts on a carnivale of fun

BUNDABERG is set to transform into the main stage for a group of performers when they bring their unique acts to the region from this weekend.

The troupe consists of local and touring artists, acrobats, writers, filmmakers, choir singers and Indigenous designers this week to October 15 for the Crush Festival 2017.

On Saturday, Crush Festival will take over the Bundaberg Kart Club with a festival first: the all-ages Crush Carnivale.

A festival highlight and a feast for the senses, the carnival will play host to concerts, circus performances and other crowd-favourites including a reunion performance from Australian rock legends Moving Pictures, who will be blasting their mega hit 'What About Me' through Bundaberg.

Locals are also invited to lend their lungs to a few more popular pub ballads with the Crush Carnivale's Pub Rock Choir on the day.

CRUSH CARNIVALE: Scott Grove training in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN051017ACROBATS6

Adding to the carnival atmosphere, young Bundaberg locals will join Circa Zoo, the youth ensemble of Circa, Australia's most innovative circus, for a farm-themed spectacle of tumbling, hoops, silks and a triple trapeze.

Crush Carnivale audiences can also look forward to the world-renowned Circa performing 31 Acts in 30 Minutes- a blur of bending, flying, juggling and balancing, the show has bamboozled audiences around the world.

CRUSH CARNIVALE: Lisa Goldsworthy, Scott Grove and Jon Bonaventura training in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN051017ACROBATS5

Tour manager Steph Cox said audiences could expect a "super fun and exciting” performance from highly-skilled professionals.

"We are based in Brisbane and some of our members have been performing with us for a very long time,” she said.

"There will be lots of acts crammed into 30 minutes including a very fun hula hoop routine, the whole family will have a blast.”

Event info

When: this Saturday, gates open 3pm

Where: Bundaberg Kart Club, University Dr

Cost: Adults $15, Children $10, Family $45

Purchase online at www.crushfestivalqld.com.au/tickets/crush-carnivale/ or at the gates.