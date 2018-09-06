Crush Festival 2018 announces headlining act

BUNDABERG'S Crush Festival will aerial into their 10th birthday celebrations with a headline performance from Vulcana Women's Circus.

Friday night hot spot RiverFeast will host the celebrations which will include acoustic music from Jesse Morris Band and, of course, birthday cake.

Creation Regions artistic director Shelley Pisani said it's a huge milestone for the community-based arts festival.

She was excited for Australia's most renowned community-centred circus to be celebrating the festival's birthday with them.

"Vulcana Circus embodies the spirit of Crush Festival, working in partnership with arts and community organisations to create performance as a transformational and empowering tool,” Ms Pisani said.

"Crush Festival is celebrating this major milestone thanks to the continued support from the Bundaberg region community, Bundaberg Regional Council, and all of our sponsors across the past decade including Arts Queensland, Tourism and Events Queensland and all of our corporate sponsors.”

RiverFeast is the hub for exciting local food and drinks as well as having live entertainment and arts and crafts stalls.

Crush Festival's birthday celebrations begin at 4pm on October 12, check out the program at www.crushfestivalqld.com.au.