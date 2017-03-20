30°
Crusade to save our furry friends

Ashley Clark
20th Mar 2017
DID you know the Bundaberg region used to be home to many koalas?

Koala numbers have diminished dramatically over the last 10 years and local Wildlife Preservation Society Queensland members are on a mission to find out where the remaining marsupials are located.

According to WPSQ Bundaberg president Maureen Schmitt, koalas were most common in the Bucca and Kolan areas, with the word Cordalba literally meaning "place of koalas”.

But where have all the koalas gone?

"Life for the koala has become very difficult, with experts suggesting that koala numbers may have declined by as much as 85% in just the last decade,” she said.

"These difficulties include finding food, shelter and a mate in an increasingly fragmented and cleared landscape, not to mention attacks from domestic pets like dogs, deaths from vehicles as they cross roads, plus battling diseases caused by the stresses of human interference.”

Members of WPSQ Bundaberg branch have decided to take an innovative approach to find any remaining koalas and they are calling on the help of school students.

"What we want to do is teach children how to identify koalas and how to recognise signs of koalas in their local bushland,” Ms Schmitt said.

"We're offering local schools a free presentation on koalas so their students can learn more about these unique marsupials and help us put our local koalas on the map.”

Bundaberg Regional Council will be assisting the program's coordinators by verifying sightings and uploading reports to the Queensland Government's WildNet database.

Ms Schmitt said signs that a koala was nearby included a distinctive mating call, scratches on tree trunks, urine staining, scat on the ground and leaf stripping.

"A koala eats 400g of eucalyptus leaves a day and where the ground is very soft, you may be lucky enough to see a koala paw print as they move between their food trees,” she said.

If you come across a koala, report your sighting to the WPSQ for verification, mapping and further monitoring.

"If it is alive, you should try and take a photo and note its location, the date and time, plus how healthy the koala looks - is it injured, sleeping or feeding?” Ms Schmitt said.

Teachers can book a presentation by contacting Sue Sargent on 0429462041 or @KoalaSpotting on Facebook.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics: bundaberg environment koala wildlife wildlife preservation society queensland

