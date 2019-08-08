Menu
Crunchy time for Bundy Zoo's new quoll

8th Aug 2019 4:20 PM
HE'S cute, he's furry and Alexandra Park Zoo's newest addition has officially been named Crunchy the quoll.

The successful name submission, put forward by one of the zoo keepers, was selected due to Crunchy's noisy eating habits.

Zoo Group Supervisor David Flack said it was a tough decision but in the end staff felt the name Crunchy best suited the quoll's unique personality.

"It was an appropriate name given the noise he makes when he crunches his food,” David said.

"In the time he has been with us we have found that he is quite motivated by food.

"In fact he's even had a chomp on some of our keepers if they take too long in delivering his lunch!”

At just over 12 months of age Crunchy weighs about 1.5kg. He'll reach maturity in about six months and will be full size by the time he is two years old.

David said Crunchy, who is a spotted-tail quoll, was already proving popular with zoo visitors.

