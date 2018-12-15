Crunch time for Class of '18

GRADUATION is done and dusted for the class of 2018, but for OP eligible students today is D-Day.

From 9am today, Arran McLeod and Joshua Hargrave will be online to see the culmination of their hard work throughout the school year.

For students their OP result is their final one for the year and could be their ticket into university.

Arran McLeod, one of the Year 12 graduates said the teachers at Bundaberg Christian College were at the heart of his best experiences.

"One of my best experiences at the Bundaberg Christian College was the chats we've had with Mr Hodges during maths class,” Arran said.

"We're like family and Mr Hodges made learning so easy by simplifying everything for each one to easily understand maths. This has inspired me to study as a teacher next year at CQUniversity.

"The great support and time teachers at BCC has invested in us was one of the many experiences I will take with me and hope to value and inspire students in the same way when I become a teacher.”

School dux Joshua Hargrave has accepted an apprenticeship at Mt Isa Mines for next year and his aspiration is to study engineering.

Bundaberg Christian College principal Paul Sterling said, "we are proud of the commitment and dedication shown by our Year 12 graduates this year and look forward to our Year 12 cohort receiving strong OP results again this year”.

"The fine achievements of our students are a product of the wonderful school culture that we have at BCC, with hard working students, supportive parents and a wonderfully dedicated staff,” he said.

For details on accessing OP results visit studentconnect. qcaa.qld.edu.au/.