A person has gone missing on the Golden Princess between Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Hamish Blair
Travel

Cruise ship returns to Aus after passenger goes missing

22nd Jan 2019 11:42 AM

A PRINCESS Cruise ship is returning to Melbourne after a passenger went missing from the ship between Australia and New Zealand overnight.

A passenger on Golden Princess tweeted the New Zealand-bound cruise was heading to Melbourne after the person went missing, presumed overboard in the Tasman Sea.

The ship was on a 13-night round-trip journey from Australia to New Zealand.

 

A Princess Cruises spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au a male passenger, aged 22, has not yet been found.

"Public address announcements were made on board and a full search of the ship was conducted but the guest has not been located," the spokesperson said.

"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority's Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Canberra was notified.

"An extensive search was conducted of the entire ship including all guest cabins and public spaces and CCTV footage is being reviewed. We are naturally extremely concerned for the guest's welfare."

Crew conducted a desperate search on board the Golden Princess cruise ship for the missing man. Picture: Martin Berry.
The cruise left Adelaide on January 7 and took in Kangaroo Island and Melbourne before making the cross-Tasman journey to seven ports in New Zealand, including Fjordland National Park, Dunedin, Akaroa, Wellington, Gisborne, Tauranga, and Auckland.

It was scheduled to return to Melbourne tomorrow before arriving back in Adelaide on Friday.

