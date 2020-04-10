Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
A chartered plane carrying Australian and New Zealand residents from a cruise ship stranded off the Uruguayan coast is expected to land in Melbourne on Sunday.
Health

Cruise ship passengers set for Australian return

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 1:52 PM

More than 100 Australian and New Zealand residents aboard an Antarctica cruise ship anchored off the coast of Uruguay are expected to fly into Melbourne over Easter.

Aurora Expeditions, the operator of the Greg Mortimer ship, has chartered a flight from Montevideo which is scheduled to arrive in Australia on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told AAP on Friday.

Of the more than 200 people on the vessel, 96 are Australian passengers and crew, along with roughly 16 New Zealand citizens.

Five Australians have already been taken off the Greg Mortimer and hospitalised in Montevideo, DFAT said.

Originally published as Cruise ship passengers set for Aust return

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus cruise ship editors picks health seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EASTER MESSAGE: Time to reflect on a new life for all of us

        EASTER MESSAGE: Time to reflect on a new life for all of us

        News EASTER is upon us, in ways that it has never been before.

        How one pooch is sharing the love

        premium_icon How one pooch is sharing the love

        News They say dogs are a human’s best friend

        Hot cross buns helping children with cancer and families

        premium_icon Hot cross buns helping children with cancer and families

        News A CHILDREN’S cancer charity that has helped 23 Bundaberg families since last Easter...

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store check this list for opening hours.