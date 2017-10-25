Cruise ship on direct route to Bundaberg

IN A major coup for the local tourism industry, Bundaberg will welcome its first cruise ship to the region in the next financial year.

Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson announced the move today.

She said the news came as the Fraser Coast was tipped to benefit more than ever from the growth of the industry in Queensland, according to new data released this week.

In the latest report from Cruise Lines International Association, the Fraser Coast recorded three cruise ship calls in the 2016-17 financial year and the region is projected to welcome a record seven this financial year.

Ms Donaldson said Bundaberg would welcome its first ever cruise ship in the next year was evidence of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to supporting the tourism industry in the region.

"The cruise ship industry is a booming industry and this shows we are well placed to capitalise on this business in years to come," she said.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the data showed things were only likely to get better for Bundaberg and the Fraser Coast with forward bookings looking particularly promising.

"This government is committed to providing as many opportunities as possible for Queensland business to thrive," he said.

Cruise ship calls are a lucrative business so it's great to see so much of this activity in this region."

The data was released as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced construction of the $158 million Brisbane International Cruise Terminal.

The Premier said a record 468 cruise ships visited Queensland last financial year according to the Cruise Lines International Association's latest report.

"This is almost double the number (238) of cruise ships to travel to Queensland in 2012-13," the Premier said.

"In fact, this financial year (2017-18), Queensland is set to welcome a new record of 518 cruise ships to Queensland - the equivalent of 10 per week."

"Before my Government came to offices, there were less than five."

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the latest data was a testament to the great inroads the current government has made in the tourism sector.

"These figures show the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to supporting Queensland's tourism industry after the LNP ripped $188 million from the industry's budget over four years," she said.

More to come.