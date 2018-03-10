Cruise passenger says gastro class action a blow-up

A CRUISE passenger who was on the Sun Princess during an outbreak of norovirus said he was shocked the incident had escalated into a major class action.

Bundaberg's Jeremy Fossey was on board the Carnival Australia cruise liner on a trip from Brisbane to New Zealand last year when the gastro bug broke out.

Now Shine Lawyers are representing a group of people in a class action against the company for the incident, and seven more like it, from December 2016 to February 2017.

Thousands of passengers could potentially sue the cruise ship company and lawyers said the major class action could involve up to 16,000 people.

On their website, Shine Lawyers stated preparations were under way for "a large- scale action against Carnival Australia, the owner and operator of Princess Cruises, on behalf of passengers who have acquired or been impacted by a norovirus infection whilst on board the Sun Princess, a Princess Cruises vessel."

NOT ON: Five-time cruiser Jeremy Fossey can't understand why a class action is being prepared for a outbreak of norovirus on a Sun Princess cruise he was on.

But Mr Fossey, a five-time cruiser, said he believed the company was not to blame and said staff went out of their way to alert passengers of the virus.

"We were supposed to be picked up from Brisbane by the cruise liner but boarding time was delayed because staff had to go through the procedure of cleaning and sterilising the ship," he said.

"Everyone was informed of the norovirus outbreak via a letter.

"They explained how to clean our hands, use the toilets and more. Warnings were also broadcast on the ship's TV screens."

Mr Fossey said every year for five years he and his wife had travelled on a cruise and had an amazing time, with the norovirus cruise no exception.

He said strict measures to help stop the virus spreading were put in place by staff.

"There wasn't a smell of sick on board - what you could smell was disinfectant because the staff were constantly cleaning the ship each day," he said.

"They were cleaning the walls, closing lifts to clean them and more.

"At the buffet, we weren't even allowed to take salt and pepper, everything was handed to you by someone with gloves on."

Mr Fossey said he believed travellers needed to take responsibility for their own actions.

"I saw people not washing their hands in the toilets, people avoiding using sanitiser and I even witnessed one person being asked by staff to sanitise his hands. He responded 'nothing wrong with my hands, they are clean' and walked straight past."

Mr Fossey said he was shocked the situation had been "blown out of proportion".

"I still enjoyed the trip, it was great," he said.