SEVEN cruise ships still off the Queensland coast have been ordered to leave Australian waters immediately.

The Federal Government has issued a directive for all to leave by 11.59pm on Wednesday, with two others having earlier departed yesterday morning, amid a federal ban on all cruise ships docking.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said no passengers were aboard, and she had no information indicating any of the crew were sick.

As Cunard's QEII was last night allowed to refuel at the Port of Brisbane, all have otherwise been denied permission to dock.

They will be allowed to load provisions only, if needed.

The QEII at Port of Brisbane yesterday. Picture: Annette Dew

"There are a number of cruise ships that are off our coast at the moment … and the Queensland Government is of course enforcing border force's direction for all of them to move off the coast," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"This should give Queenslanders 100 per cent confidence that we are acting in not only the states interest but also the national interest.

"It's time for the cruise ships to go home."

Two were off the Sunshine Cost, two were well offshore, and two others were tracking north headed for Singapore.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

Originally published as Cruise liners given final deadline to ship out