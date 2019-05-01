Cruise into the prize of a lifetime

SAIL AWAY: For the travel-enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win an exotic South Pacific cruise holiday for you and five friends.

SAIL AWAY: For the travel-enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win an exotic South Pacific cruise holiday for you and five friends. Carnival

HOW to make your cruise holiday one to remember.

If you're looking to start your holiday as soon as you set foot on board, there are a few things you can do before you leave home to ensure your cruise holiday is one to remember.

If you're travelling with children of independent age, consider purchasing some watches so that you can send them on their way each day and give them a time to meet you for lunch or the like.

This will give you peace of mind while still giving you that freedom you so desire.

The kids each wear a wristband for the entire trip so they can't get lost too.

When it comes time to pack, take a look at the itinerary provided by the cruise company.

Most cruises include theme nights, so it's a good idea to familiarise yourself with this ahead of time so that you aren't the odd one out on casino night or Hawaiian night.

Opt for all-inclusive packages and pay ahead of time, so that you're not left with a hefty bill at the end of your trip.

When you're on board, spend time as a family planning your activities for the day ahead at breakfast. It's a good idea to book island tours before departure to avoid disappointment, as these tend to book out quickly.

For the travel-enthusiasts looking for their next adventure, we're giving you the chance to win an exotic South Pacific cruise holiday for you and five friends.

Valued at $18,414, the prize package is provided through a partnership with My Cruises and includes return economy airfares to Sydney for six people, 11 nights aboard Carnival Spirit, and three twin balcony cabins for six people plus one night pre-cruise accommodation in Sydney.

You and your loved ones will enjoy a jam-packed adventure travelling from Sydney to New Caledonia and Vanuatu, while unwinding in the luxury of your all-inclusive cruise experience.

For your chance to win, click here and enter your details. The competition is open now and closes on Sunday, May 12.

Don't miss this opportunity to win a cruise trip of a lifetime.