Cruelty charge laid over distressing cat abuse video

THE man accused of throwing a cat against a wall in a viral video has been formally charged.

Last week the RSPCA called for the community's help to identify the people shown in a video shot in the backyard of an Ipswich home.

The footage shows a man dressed in a tradie's uniform throwing a cat against a brick wall of the house next door.

It is understood the cat was not seriously injured as a result.

Originally sent to Channels Seven and Ten who then passed it on to the RSPCA, the video was aired across Queensland sparking a search for those responsible.

A man then contacted Channel Nine claiming to be one of the people in the video.

Yesterday, the RSPCA confirmed investigators had tracked down the man allegedly responsible.

He was charged with one count of animal cruelty and is expected to face Ipswich Magistrates Court next week.

In Queensland, animal cruelty charges carry a maximum penalty of three years' imprisonment or a $220,000 fine.