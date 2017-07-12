Cruel blow for puppy rescued from 10-year-old torturers

RUFFED UP: Red Collar Rescue rushed to meet police officers in Monto to collect a puppy that had been tortured.

A A DIAMOND in the ruff.

Tortured by 10-year-old boys who admitted they intended to kill her, this little puppy's fight for survival isn't over yet.

After receiving a call from two police officer from a regional town in Central Queensland, Red Collar Rescue volunteers dropped everything to meet the officers halfway in Monto to take care of the fur baby.

"One of the officers had adopted a dog from us in the past and called us when they found her to see if we could help, and of course (Red Collar Rescue manager) Sharyn jumped straight in the can to go get her,” Red Collar Rescue adoption manager Chris Farnham said.

"The officers were great - they even travelled down on their day off.

"She's about eight weeks old. We don't know her breed but she's a very bright and cheerful puppy.”

Ms Farnham said the pup was named Ruby by one of the officers because she was a "little gem” and had been given chance to shine.

However, that chance was almost taken straight back when she tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious virus which attacks animals' intestine cells.

"She has to fight for her life now because it could go either way,” Ms Farnham said.

"Even with the best medical intervention by Vet Cross, parvo can still kill her.

"This is a brutal reality - the suffering she will go through will be just as bad as what she's already gone through.

"It destroys the cells - it'll feel like she's being eaten from the inside out.”

Ms Farnham said the news was distressing and the Bundaberg foster home and car used to pick Ruby up now need to decontaminated.

Ruby's situation could have been avoided with vaccinations, Ms Farnham said, and the neglect of the dog meant all they can do was support her, make sure she's comfortable and hope she survived.

While there's no cure for parvo, Ms Farnham hopes the resilience little Ruby has already shown continues.