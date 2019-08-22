Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The brand new Lochaber Creek Bridge, on the Burnett highway, has opened to traffic following a $9.76 million upgrade.
The brand new Lochaber Creek Bridge, on the Burnett highway, has opened to traffic following a $9.76 million upgrade.
Rural

Crucial bridge opens to traffic after $10m upgrade

22nd Aug 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new Lochaber Creek Bridge between Mundubbera and Eidsvold has opened to traffic following a $9.76 million upgrade jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the bridge replacement was a major improvement for Burnett Highway motorists.

"The former 78-year-old timber bridge required frequent inspections and maintenance to keep it safe for motorists, which caused traffic disruptions on what is one of central Queensland's principal north-south freight routes,” Mr McCormack said.

"The Burnett Highway links inland communities and production areas, including the Surat Basin's coal and coal seam gas sites, the livestock and agricultural areas of central Queensland to Rockhampton, and both the Gladstone and Alma ports.”

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the new bridge is wider and stronger, so it will cater for all vehicles using the highway.

Construction has been under way since January.

Improvement works were also completed at the Malmoe Rd intersection, north of the bridge, improving sight distance and introducing wider road shoulders for motorists to safely pass turning vehicles.

The temporary side track used by motorists while the bridge was being replaced still needs to be removed.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Murder-accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    premium_icon Murder-accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

    Crime A MAN charged with murder had his case mentioned briefly in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 11:06 AM
    1976 murder case mentioned in court

    premium_icon 1976 murder case mentioned in court

    Crime The accused did not appear as the matter was briefly discussed.

    • 22nd Aug 2019 10:45 AM
    How Woolies is helping Bundy girl in cancer battle

    premium_icon How Woolies is helping Bundy girl in cancer battle

    News Mum and daughter campaign for Bundaberg Hospital funding

    Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    premium_icon Clive waiting for call that will change his life

    Health A four-wheel drive powered wheelchair is what Clive Byers wants