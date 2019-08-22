Crucial bridge opens to traffic after $10m upgrade

The brand new Lochaber Creek Bridge, on the Burnett highway, has opened to traffic following a $9.76 million upgrade.

THE new Lochaber Creek Bridge between Mundubbera and Eidsvold has opened to traffic following a $9.76 million upgrade jointly funded by the federal and state governments.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the bridge replacement was a major improvement for Burnett Highway motorists.

"The former 78-year-old timber bridge required frequent inspections and maintenance to keep it safe for motorists, which caused traffic disruptions on what is one of central Queensland's principal north-south freight routes,” Mr McCormack said.

"The Burnett Highway links inland communities and production areas, including the Surat Basin's coal and coal seam gas sites, the livestock and agricultural areas of central Queensland to Rockhampton, and both the Gladstone and Alma ports.”

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd said the new bridge is wider and stronger, so it will cater for all vehicles using the highway.

Construction has been under way since January.

Improvement works were also completed at the Malmoe Rd intersection, north of the bridge, improving sight distance and introducing wider road shoulders for motorists to safely pass turning vehicles.

The temporary side track used by motorists while the bridge was being replaced still needs to be removed.