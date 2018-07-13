Tex on report for Tuohy hit, Gibbs to be looked at

ADELAIDE captain Taylor Walker has been reported in a gritty 15-point win over Geelong which offers the Crows an AFL finals pulse.

Walker was booked for a headhigh bump which dazed Zach Tuohy in Adelaide's 16.16 (112) to 14.13 (97) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

Walker's teammate Bryce Gibbs will also attract match review scrutiny for a behind-play block which felled Cats skipper Joel Selwood.

The incidents came as the Crows, with Tom Lynch kicking four goals, added some fat to their slim finals chances.

They're one win outside the top eight ahead of weekend matches while Geelong remain seventh and in a mid-ladder logjam.

Walker crunched Tuohy in the first quarter after the Cat defender had tapped the ball forward - the Crow skipper's right shoulder was tucked in but struck him in the head.

The Geelong backman lay prone before being helped from the field but returned to action.

Selwood also returned to the fray after being forced from the field by a Gibbs front-on block some 15 metres off the ball.

Taylor Walker bumps Zach Tuohy. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

"I don't think there was much in that (incident)," Geelong coach Chris Scott said of the Selwood clash.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke declined to speculate on the outcome of Walker's charge but counselled his captain at quarter-time.

"I haven't looked at it in slow motion," Pyke said.

"Tuohy was able to come back on and play the game out so I will let the AFL deal with that.

"We had a quick chat at quarter-time … you can't go back and do anything about it and clearly you don't know what the outcome is going to be." Adelaide defied their former club champion Patrick Dangerfield, who turned in another stunning game for the Cats: three goals, 33 disposals, 10 tackles. Geelong made the early running before Adelaide seized momentum and an eight-point halftime lead.

The Crows then streeted to a seemingly comfortable 30-point advantage when vice- captain Rory Sloane converted a long set shot late in the third term.

Sloane, who midweek inked a multimillion-dollar five-year contract extension, was mobbed by teammates as the parochial 46,095-strong Adelaide crowd went wild. But his great mate Dangerfield led a Geelong rally - he kicked two goals in the last quarter and Tom Hawkins (four goals) converted another to reduce the margin to eight points with eight minutes left.

Zach Tuohy recovers after his bump. Photo: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Adelaide's seven-gamer Lachlan Murphy then settled Crows' nerves, and the result, by slotting his third goal.

The scoring feats of Crows Lynch and Murphy were supported by two goals each from Josh Jenkins and Jordan Gallucci.

Halfback Rory Laird (43 disposals) was outstanding while on-ballers Sloane (27 touches, nine inside 50s), Matt Crouch (30 possessions) and Rory Atkins (28 touches) were prolific ball-winners.

Dangerfield was a standout for the Cats, his fellow Brownlow medallist Gary Ablett collected 32 disposals, skipper Selwood had 29 touches and Tim Kelly's stellar debut season continued with 28 possessions and a goal. Geelong won double the clearances of Adelaide - 54-27 - but coach Chris Scott lamented frequent skill blunders.

"They were able to score so freely from our turnovers," Scott said.