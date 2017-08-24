Crown Prince Frederik invited to Bundaberg

MP Keith Pitt has rolled out the welcome mat to Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Australian Princess Mary.

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt has extended an invitation to Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark to visit Bundaberg to see the home of Bundaberg Rum and Bundaberg ginger beer - arguably the best Australian-made "dark and stormy" around.

It was reported that the Crown Prince ordered a "dark and stormy" when he visited a Brisbane bar last week.

"It would be an honour to have the Crown Prince as a guest in our region and show him the Bundaberg Rum Distillery and Bundaberg Brewed Drinks to see first-hand where these products come from," Mr Pitt said.

"He could bring the Crown Princess and their children to spend a day or two in the region.

"The royal family could see the whales at Hervey Bay or the turtles at Mon Repos, head to one of many of the beaches, and the kids could enjoy a Bundaberg Brewed Drink burgundy, while mum and dad enjoy a "dark and stormy.

"Both international and national tourists flock to Bundaberg to visit the distillery and the Bundy barrel to find out more about these world-renowned Australian products," Mr Pitt said.

Bundaberg Rum began in 1888 from a consortium of Bundaberg sugar millers who found a way to utilise their excess molasses.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks began in 1960 as a family-run business - which it still is today - and its beverages can be found all around the world.

In 2015 Bundaberg Rum was included on the Australian Government official gift registry after Mr Pitt and Senator James McGrath lobbied for its inclusion.