LOCAL KNOWLEDGE: Julia Greenhalf was careful about suburb pronunciation during her first day on radio in Bundy today.
CROWN JULES: Meet Bundy’s new brekkie radio announcer

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE dream of working in regional radio and for Southern Cross Austereo has come become a reality for announcer Julia Greenhalf.

Joining Nik Stuart on Triple M Bundaberg’s morning breakfast show, Jules, went live on air for the first time in Bundaberg today.

Despite initially feeling a little anxious about her Bundy debut and trying to get the local suburbs right, Jules said the show went well and she was looking forward to getting to know Bundaberg, the people and having fun on the show.

Growing up and throughout high school, radio wasn’t on Jules’s radar as a potential career path.

But her passion for writing and linguistics and study of French, led her into a radio internship.

Having learnt the ropes of radio, from studio craft to the creativity which flourished on air, Jules found her calling on radio waves.

“You could be as silly or as clever as you wanted,” she said.

A career in radio not only meant she could delve into writing full-time, but also have fun when she’s at work.

For a lot of people radio is synonymous with music and Jules’s musical taste spans from her background in classical piano and jazz on the drums to Bon Jovi and Savage Garden.

You can catch Nik and Jules on 93.1 from 6–9am weekdays.

