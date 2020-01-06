Crowe’s bushfire message at the Globes

Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.

Russell Crowe wasn’t at the Golden Globes but shared a message about the Australian bushfires via Jennifer Aniston.

Russell Crowe has used his Golden Globes speech to urge people to take action against climate change amid Australia's devastating bushfires that continue to burn.

The actor landed a Globe for his role and incredible transformation as Roger Ailes in Stan drama The Loudest Voice, with the actor absent from the ceremony in the wake of his Coffs Harbour property being affected by bushfire in November.

He used his speech - read out by Jennifer Aniston - to send a powerful message about climate change.

Jennifer Aniston speaks on behalf of Russell Crowe after he won a Golden Globe. Picture: Arena

"Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place that it is. That way, we all have a future."

In November, Crowe shared images of his multimillion-dollar NSW property after a bushfire left parts of it "scorched" and out of water.

He wasn't in Australia at the time of the fire but returned home to inspect the damage and rally a crew for the clean up.

Crowe shared videos from the clean up and said his property had been "absolutely f***ing smashed" from the bushfires.

There are 136 fires still burning across NSW after a horrendous weekend of raging bushfires.

Two people are missing in a remote part of the state's fire zone.

The weekend marked some of the worst days in the country's deadly bushfire crisis, with hundreds more properties destroyed and the overall death toll climbing to 24, including a man who died Saturday trying to save a friend's home.

East coast seaside towns were plunged into darkness, ash rained down on rural communities and major cities were again cloaked in choking smoke.