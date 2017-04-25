28°
Crowds turn out for Bundaberg War Nurses' Service

Carolyn Booth
| 25th Apr 2017 3:10 PM
SPECIAL MEMORIES: Former Second World War ambulance driver Alice McArthur.
SPECIAL MEMORIES: Former Second World War ambulance driver Alice McArthur.

IN THE midst of the Second World War, Alice McArthur signed up to do what she could for the war effort.

"We were at war, it's just what you did, it was different in those days,” she said.

In 1943 she was drafted to the 1st Ambulance Car Company at Grovely, a role Ms McArthur carried out for three years until 1946 when she was discharged.

"We were sent to meet planes, trains and ships bringing back wounded soldiers and prisoners of war, and we took them to hospital,” she said.

"Some of them weren't too badly injured but others were dreadful, they were too sick to walk and had to be carried.”

Ms McArthur said once they were back on Australian soil, the men were very happy to see a familiar face so the ambulance drivers would have their home towns written on their vehicles - so the returning servicemen could seek them out.

ANZAC DAY: Crowds attended the Bundaberg War Nurses Service.
"And they were grateful to see a girl for the first time,” she said.

Today, Ms McArthur was among the crowd at the Bundaberg War Nurses Service, a special Anzac Day service commemorating the role of women, particularly nurses, to Australia's wartime service.

Among those who also attended the service was Amberley-based Flight Lieutenant Aimee Mocatta, who returns to her home town of Bundaberg for Anzac Day when she can to spend the day with family.

"My grandfather served during the Second World War so I try to come back each year,” she said.

Leading the service, Bundaberg and District Ex-Service Women's Association president Jennifer Waldron said this year held a special significance as it was 100 years since the first Australian women - nurses serving on the Western Front during the First World War - were awarded the Australian Army Military Medals for bravery.

"Nurses paid a heavy price, and they had to bring that home with them,” she said.

Bundaberg News Mail
