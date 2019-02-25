Crowds gather to watch storm tide surfing

A BIZARRE natural theme park has popped up on the Sunshine Coast due to erosion and the storm surge caused by Cyclone Oma.

Hundreds of spectators have gathered to watch the "tide riders", a bold group of surfers and body boarders who have jumped into a raging torrent at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach.

The unusual spectacle at the mouth of Tooway Lake at Moffat Beach drew quite a crowd.

The weight of four days of elevated tides and large waves from Oma has caused the mouth of the lake to burst open, creating a weird and wonderful stationary wave as a huge volume of water surges seaward through a narrow channel.

This thrill comes with the risk of being dragged to sea at a rate of knots if you don't exit in time.

Surfers also have to watch out for trees and branches cascading down the river and many onlookers retreated as the sand on the edges of the impressive flow collapsed.

One spectator had to dive in to rescue a dog that fell into the water and was sucked out.