Crowd funding helps Trish Mears travel on with Louis

THE newest member of the Bundaberg community has four legs, a waggy tail and two big brown eyes.

His name is Louis and he may be one of the most loved pups to ever come to the Rum City.

The community rallied together to bring Louis here for well-known resident Trish Mears.

Ms Mears tragically lost her best mate Max after he suffered health problems in April.

Heartbroken Ms Mears said she'd never be able to go through the pain of losing a pet again.

"After $6000 in vet bills for Max, I thought it would be years before I would ever be able to get another one,” Ms Mears said.

But childhood friend Christine Pitcher knew Ms Mears needed a little mate.

Mrs Pitcher started a GoFundMe page at the end of April, Trish's Travels With ???, and, with 250 shares and 58 donations in the month, $2500 was raised.

Ms Mears is allergic to dog hair and needed a particular breed and that's how Louis the spoodle, a cocker spaniel cross poodle, was chosen.

Ms Mears' previous two dogs, Rusty and Max, had a significant following on social media with the #travelswith hashtag.

Now it's time for Louis to start his journey Ms Mears with his own hash tag #travelswithlouis.

"There are so many positives that can happen from Facebook,” she said.

"Puppies fill the void in people's lives and knowing Louis was coming helped soften the pain of losing Max.”

She thanked everyone who helped make it possible.