It’s official – Superwoman is a Queenslander

Queenslander Tia-Clair Toomey has claimed her second CrossFit Games world title in the US.

THE heartbreak of losing her young cousin gave Tia-Clair Toomey "more purpose" to push herself to be crowned the fittest woman in the world for a second time.

The 25-year-old athlete from Gladstone arrived in Queensland this week after winning back-to-back World CrossFit Games titles in the US and said she could have done even better in her events, despite a convincing victory.

Toomey captured the hearts of Australians when she dedicated her Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal in April to her cousin Jade, 17, who was killed in a car accident on the Sunshine Coast just days earlier.

Four months later she said Jade still provided "more purpose" to her training and helped her appreciate the journey.

"There isn't a day when I train or compete I don't think of her," Toomey said.

"It may be due to the timing of the accident, however she has provided more purpose to my training and taught me to appreciate the journey."

She said while she was happy with the result after a gruelling five days of competition, she wanted to be better when she defends her title again next year.

"I am extremely proud of the outcome, however I feel as though I didn't execute the way I intended," Toomey said.

"With each event I go through and think about my particular performance and ask myself if I was truly happy with it or not and some workouts left me wanting more."

The superstar has carved out a stellar career already, picking up two wins and two runner-up placings at the CrossFit Games in the past four years. She also won gold in weightlifting at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April and represented Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Toomey admitted it was difficult to balance her training and refocus after the Commonwealth Games.

"I had the night to celebrate that achievement with family and friends and I did find it mentally challenging to go into training the next day to switch gears and focus my attention to the CrossFit Games," she said.

"Training for both disciplines at the same time requires a lot of different work."

There will be some downtime for Toomey now, with the athlete confirming she's enjoying a more relaxed diet and gym plan after months of strict training.