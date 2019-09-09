Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pudong in Shanghai in January 2014. Photo Contributed
Pudong in Shanghai in January 2014. Photo Contributed Contributed
News

Crossbencher to push for China inquiry

by Finbar O'Mallon
9th Sep 2019 1:18 PM

AN influential Senate crossbencher is pushing for an inquiry into Australia's relationship with China, but faces resistance from the major parties.

Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick said Labor and the coalition's hesitation to support his inquiry was a sign of Chinese "soft power" being exercised.

"I think it's an attack on our parliamentary sovereignty," Senator Patrick told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

He said Australia needed to engage with China, but interactions shouldn't be limited to advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"There's a number of things where we can benefit from our relationship with China, and there's a number of things where we need to be cautious," Senator Patrick said.

"We want other people to be involved in and contributing to how our relationship should look."

On Friday, federal Labor repeated requests to the government for a "detailed and comprehensive" brief on China from government agencies, but said an inquiry was not the best approach.

More Stories

beijing china chinese influence crossbench espionage inquiry

Top Stories

    How readers' favourite kitty went from rags to riches

    premium_icon How readers' favourite kitty went from rags to riches

    News FROM the Bundaberg Pound to brunch at the Windmill and constant trips to the beach, Bundaberg’s favourite cat has his very own rags-to-riches story.

    Black market marijuana 'the culprit behind vaping deaths'

    premium_icon Black market marijuana 'the culprit behind vaping deaths'

    News Local vape seller hits out at reports vaping is deadly

    TEDx's local line-up announced

    premium_icon TEDx's local line-up announced

    News Audiences sure to be delighted

    Welfare recipient: Spend money on jobs, not drug tests

    premium_icon Welfare recipient: Spend money on jobs, not drug tests

    News Man speaks out against drug testing

    • 9th Sep 2019 12:30 PM