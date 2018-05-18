Cross-stitch to celebrate special day

Jacqueline Pond has spent two weeks embroidering a cross-stitch pattern of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

AS PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot tonight at 9pm (Australian time), a Bundaberg woman has been busy with needle and thread.

Jacqueline Pond gifted two portraits to Prince Charles during his April visit to the Rum City.

She vowed never to wash her hand again after His Royal Highness greeted her.

The 42-year-old, who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, has spent two weeks embroidering a cross-stitch pattern of the young prince and his wife-to-be.

She hopes one day it will be given to the couple.