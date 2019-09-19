Cross River Rail contractor in watchdog’s sights

The planned upgrade to Salisbury station as part of the Cross River Rail project.

The planned upgrade to Salisbury station as part of the Cross River Rail project.

A KEY contractor working on the multibillion-dollar Cross River Rail project has been issued with a show cause notice by the state's construction watchdog.

The Courier-Mail can reveal CPB Contractors was issued with a show cause notice by the Queensland Building and Construction Commission on Monday over an alleged breach of the Palaszczuk Government's new minimum financial requirement rules.

It is understood the breach is related to the Logan Motorway enhancement project and not Cross River Rail.

"A show cause notice is part of a legal process giving the respondent 21 days to provide submissions to the QBCC to substantiate the company's ­financial position ... (for now) CPB can continue to operate," a QBCC spokesman said.

CPB Contractors - which will deliver the design and construction of the underground rail project in a joint venture with Ghella, BAM International and UGL - is a CIMIC Group company. A spokeswoman for CIMIC Group last night declined to comment.

Senior Government Minister Kate Jones, who this month took over responsibility for the rail project, said she was confident the QBCC action would not impact on the delivery of Cross River Rail. A spokesman for the Cross River Rail Delivery Authority said it too was not concerned there would be any impact to the rail project.