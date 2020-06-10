Cross Gallery’s next award show is in the bag

Clinton Cross from the Cross Gallery has started receiving entries for his next award show, The Art of the Paper Bag (artwork by Terri Brooks).

Clinton Cross from the Cross Gallery has started receiving entries for his next award show, The Art of the Paper Bag (artwork by Terri Brooks).

CROSS Gallery is thinking outside of the paper bag with its upcoming award show, The Art of the Paper Bag.

Gallery owner Clinton Cross said he tried to make it accessible for everyone.

“Everyone has a paper bag sitting around the house,” Mr Cross said.

“It means people don’t have to go out of their way to find one, they could just look in their kitchen.”

While the concept was chosen before the effects of Covid-19 were known, Mr Cross said it worked well to require the use of a common household item.

“It gets people motivated, it doesn’t matter if you’re more or less experienced it is just the best you can do with any paper bag,” he said.

“It also gives people the opportunity to exhibit, it is a hard gig trying to get your name out there so I opened it up to everyone.”

Mr Cross said he hoped people would get out of their comfort zone and create a piece that was thought provoking.

Cross Gallery is currently exhibiting Eleven Artists Gallery and is open Wednesday to Saturday.

Entries for the Art of the Paper Bag close on July 8 and will be judged on July 15.