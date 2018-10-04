Croquet club master senior titles in Maryborough

Bundaberg Croquet Club members Troy McCallum, Gordon Cooper, Don MacGillivray, Vicki Cooper and Geoffrey Dickie all won medals at the recent Maryborough Masters.

CROQUET: It was the best result the Bundaberg Croquet Club has ever had at a Masters Competition.

The club is celebrating after claiming gold in the division 1, division 2 and division 3/4 classes at the Maryborough Masters in croquet last month.

The Masters is one of the largest competitions in Wide Bay with more than 1000 competitors battling in 30 sports.

The BCC sent five members down to compete with Troy McCallum (division 1), Geoffrey Dickie (division 2) and Gordon Cooper (division 3/4) winning gold.

"Everyone got a medal,” BCC promotions officer Deltry Dickie said.

"It was wonderful to see so many successful.”

The division 1 title was fought between McCallum and fellow member Don MacGillivray who won silver.

For McCallum it added to recent wins in Toombul and Caloundra with MacGillivray successful after recently moving to the top division.

"It was the first time MacGillivray competed at this level,” Dickie said.

"It was a good result for him.”

MacGillivray wasn't the only one making his debut.

Cooper claimed gold after joining the club to compete with his wife Vicki.

She would claim bronze in the same division - division 3/4.

"He hasn't been playing for long,” she said.

"So it was a great achievement.”

The club will now prepare to host an X,Y,Z regional competition on October 14 before playing in the Edward Shield against Point Lookout on October 25.

During this month the club will also host come and try days for those that want to try out the sport.

The first will be on this Sunday with the second on October 28.

Both days start at 2.30pm.

"We encourage everyone to have a go, it's a great opportunity to play,” Dickie said.

The club is located on Quay Street in Bundaberg.