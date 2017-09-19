Crops suffer as region goes 66 days with no rain

DRYING UP: Dry weather will affect crops in the Bundaberg region.

WITHOUT any rainfall in the last 66 days, farmers are likely asking for a Green Day and to woken up when September ends.

Bundaberg Canegrowers' chairman Allan Dingle said the lack of rain in the past two months is starting to affect crops.

According to records kept by the Bureau of Meteorology, it hasn't rained in Bundaberg since July 14, which was only 0.4mm.

Mr Dingle said farmers are becoming reluctant to irrigate because of the cost of electricity and the lack of water.

"It's certainly been dry for the last two months, and the rest of this month and even October isn't looking too good," he said.

"The crop will suffer in the 2018 season.

"2009 was pretty dry but the difference there was a good soil reserve."

A BOM spokesman said a persistent high pressure system has been sitting over the Wide Bay and majority of south-east Queensland for the last two months is the reason behind the lack of rain throughout the state.

A coastal trough moving north over the southern coast will result in this activity being more likely through the Wide Bay and southern central inland rather than areas further south.

While it is only minimal rain expected in isolated areas, he said "if you do get rain you are on of the lucky ones".

"A bit of rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday but there is also a very dry atmosphere so it may only be a little bit," he said.

Over the past four months there has only been 13.2mm in the region.

BOM have forecast a high pressure system to move east over the weekend which will see temperatures increase significantly through the southern half of the state.

The bureau's research states this will lead to enhanced fire dangers over the southern interior and southeast districts.