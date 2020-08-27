Crooked road under review: Council discuss ‘impassable’ road

IMPASSABLE ROAD: Council debated at length whether to change the name of an impassable road near Gayndah. Picture: NBRC

COUNCIL have debated the closure and renaming of a hazardous stretch of road that potentially inhibits emergency services reaching patients in the surround area.

North Burnett Regional Council debated the name change of Crooked Creek Rd near Gayndah at the general meeting yesterday in Monto.

Council documents indicate the bush road has an impassable section along the road length at the Aranbanga Creek Crossing, and is a pre amalgamation boundary.

"If emergency services were called to a property on Crooked Creek Road, they may not be able to traverse the middle section of road at Aranbanga Creek to be able to access the other side of the Crooked Creek Road," the document said.

"There is currently no rural addressing issues identified between Gilberts Road intersection and the Aranbanga Creek crossing on the current Crooked Creek Road."

The proposal was to erect no through road signs on both sides of Crooked Creek Rd, and erect the newly named 'Thunder Road' section to alert traffic of the upcoming no through road, therefore closing the impassible stretch.

By implementing the road closure and appropriate signage, council will reduce its risk exposure generated by vehicles traversing the section across the creek, according the council documents.

"If a vehicle enters this section passing the signage this is done at the driver's own risk," the document said.

The motion was met with mixed reviews, with deputy Mayor Robbie Radel believing it was a good move.

"If it's going to make it easier for emergency services to identify these roads, and save time rather then heading down the wrong way, it's a good move," he said.

"We don't want them to get down there one night and waste a half an hour or more because of it."

His motion was met with a sense trepidation, as councillors debated the closure of the road, rather than renaming it.

Mayor Rachel Chambers said she was wary of what the impact would be for the community if they closed the road altogether.

Councillor for division 1 Melinda Jones said there wasn't enough sufficient evidence available at the meeting to pass the motion in her opinion.

"Has there been any instances or a potential risk, or on what level of consultation we've undergone?" she asked.

"I don't feel comfortable making a decision that doesn't impact me without hearing from those in the community first."

The motion was defeated two votes to five.