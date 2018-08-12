Sharks brush Barba return

THE SHARKS have ruled out signing Ben Barba with Shane Flanagan declaring Valentine Holmes is Cronulla's long-term No.1.

Ending speculation of a Cronulla homecoming after the controversial fullback was released from his Super League deal with St Helens, Flanagan declared Cronulla would not be offering Barba a deal.

"Money doesn't grow in trees here in the Shire,'' Flanagan said.

"He is a great player and part of the club's history. If we could get him back we would get him back but it is not possible with the salary cap.''

The Sharks will instead use their salary cap cash to sign Holmes on a lucrative long-term deal. Flanagan anointed Holmes the Sharks long term No.1.

"We have decided we want to invest in Val,'' Flanagan said.

"We want him long term at the club and that is bubbling away behind the scenes. Hopefully that comes off and Val will be our No.1. and we will move on that way.''

Barba will return to the NRL in 2019. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Flanagan denied the Sharks were behind Barba's decision to seek a release from his Super League deal.

"We didn't (have anything to do with him seeking a release),'' Flanagan said.

"We were of the understanding that is club would not be letting him go. I just read the news last night.''

Meanwhile,Aaron Woods could become the Sharks' premiership X-factor with Flanagan backing the Bulldogs discard to lead the Sharks on a top-four charge, beginning with the Storm on Sunday in a heavyweight clash in Melbourne.

Shane Flanagan praised new recruit Aaron Woods. (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

"He has been fantastic,'' Flanagan said.

"He has fitted in really well and stiffened us up in the middle. We were probably one big body short going into the finals and he has been a wonderful addition to the Sharks, expcially for the tail end of the year.''

Snapped up by the Sharks in salary cap fire-sale just months into his four-year deal at Canterbury, Woods has stormed his way to a 668 running metres in five games for Cronulla.

The ex-Tiger has also averaged almost 20 tackles a game and added some much needed second phase play with his offloads.

Woods is set to earn himself a starting spot.

"We spoke about it today,'' Flanagan said.

"Woodsy will start in the next few weeks and mix it up with also coming off the bench. We will rotate the forwards around so we have the right mix coming into the finals.''

Woods could become a starting prop for the Sharks after coming off the bench since signing. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Cronulla went all out to sign Woods when he went on the mid-season market.

The club privately believed the former NSW prop would add the firepower they needed to win the competition.

"Every week he has played he has topped our forward meters,'' Flanagan said.

"That is not a bad feat considering we have Paul Gallen, Matt Prior and Andrew Fifita.

"He has been coming off the bench, which has been different for him. He is ready to go at the start of the game and we have to tell him to sit down and relax.

"He has done a really good job and, as I said, we will probably start him in a few games over the next month.''

Cronulla's premiership credentials will go on the line on Sunday when they face the Storm in Melbourne.

"If we don't win it is going to make it a lot harder,'' Flanagan said.

"We want to finish top four but it won't be the end of the world if we don't. But in the back of my mind I just want us to start playing some good football for 80 minutes. If we do that then we will get some wins on the way home and be ready for semi-finals.

"We need to be in good shape when we get to the finals and we don't want to be fixing up too much in our game.''